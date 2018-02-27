× White Sox prospect Jake Burger suffers Achilles injury in left leg

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Part of a rebuild is not only finding the best young talent you can. There has to be teaching, timing, and, of course, the ability to stay healthy.

All three are something the White Sox are hoping for as they develop a collection of young talent acquired in the last year-and-a-half. The didn’t get so lucky on Monday.

That’s because last year’s first round draft pick – third baseman Jake Burger – went down with an Achilles injury in his left leg during the team’s game with the Athletics at Camelback Ranch. After hitting the ball to the left side of the infield, Burger fell to the ground while running to first, grabbing the lower part of his left leg.

Athletic trainers and a few coaches, along with Rick Renteria, attended to Burger before he was eventually carted off the field. While there was no immediate diagnosis outside of it being an Achilles injuries, there were fears on Monday that it could be a long-term injury.

Drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Missouri State, Burger had two hits in seven at-bats early in the Spring Training schedule. In 47 games with Kannapolis last season, Burger hit .271 with four homers and 27 RBIs.

This isn’t the first injury scare with a prospect this spring. Micker Adolfo had a UCL strain early in workouts this Spring, but it was discovered that surgery was not immediately necessary. That means the outfielder will be able to serve as a Designated Hitter in the minor leagues – likely Winston-Salem – for at least the first half of the season before another evaluation is made.

Also on Monday, Renteria revealed to reporters that Eloy Jimenez is dealing with a sore left knee early in Spring Training.