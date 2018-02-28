American Airlines opposes Emanuel’s $8.5B O’Hare expansion plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A major airline is speaking out against Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan for an $8.5 billion proposal expansion of O'Hare Airport.

The project was one of the big topics at Wednesday's Chicago City Council meeting.

The mayor proposes revamping O'Hare terminals as part of an eight-year plan.

But American Airlines says it opposes the idea, alleging the mayor cut a secret deal with United Airlines. to give the carrier more gates.

The aldermen are being asked to approve higher aviation fees to finance the project.