Batavia Depot Museum highlights local history, oddities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATAVIA, Ill. -- The Batavia Depot Museum might be small in size, but it's huge in history.

The museum at 155 Houston St. began as a train station in 1848. Since 1975, the site has housed hundreds of artifacts from Chicago's western suburbs — highlighting everything from railroad history to dental devices. There's even a bed from the sanitarium that housed Mary Todd Lincoln.

Visitors will learn about morse code through an antique telegraph system, and gain new appreciation for their dentist after checking out an old-school tooth extractor. Curator Chris Winter rotates exhibits to keep things interesting.

The museum opens for the season March 5.