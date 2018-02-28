Cardinal Cupich urges action on guns in Springfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, lll. -- The archbishop of Chicago is urging Illinois lawmakers to adopt restrictions on assault weapons and other curbs on firearms after a Florida high school massacre and the fatal shooting of a police officer two weeks ago.

Cardinal Blase Cupich says "the youth of our nation are shaming the adult world into action." Teen-aged activists have protested for tougher rules on firearms after 17 students were killed Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.

Lawmakers are expecting floor votes on five measures Wednesday. They include banning sales of assault-style weapons to those under 21.

Cupich says he's met with the widow and daughter of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. He was killed Feb. 13 in downtown Chicago. Cupich says support for the gun measures by law enforcement officials — including Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson — is "compelling."

A huge rally also is taking place in Springfield today. Moms Against Violence and other groups say now is the time for action.

There is a long list of legislation Speaker Mike Madigan would like to get to the governors desk by the end of the week, including the Paul Bauer Act, named after the police commander who was shot and killed last week. The bill would limit high capacity magazines and body armor.

Republicans say all of this is moving too fast and the bills are not ready.