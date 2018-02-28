× Former Bears running back Matt Forte announces retirement in emotional letter

CHICAGO — One of the greatest running backs in the history of the Bears is deciding to call it a career.

On Wednesday, Matt Forte announced on Twitter that he is retiring immediately, this after he finished his 10th year in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2017.

Forte finished his career with 9,796 yards and 54 rushing touchdowns. He spent eight of his 10 seasons with the Bears, rushing for 8,602 yards and 45 touchdowns.

His rushing yardage total is second in Bears History, sitting only behind Walter Payton.

Below is the statement that Forte released on Twitter announcing his retirement on Wednesday.