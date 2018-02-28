Naplate residents mark 1-year anniversary of deadly tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPLATE, Ill. -- One year after a deadly tornado tore through central Illinois, the tiny communities of Naplate and Ottawa are still rebuilding.

The residents of Naplate marked the one-year anniversary of the tornado on Wednesday.

People gathered at Village Hall. It was a somber occasion to due the damange caused by the tornado, but it was a way to look back at how far the community has come.

One year ago, an EF-3 tornado packing winds up to 165 miles per hour and baseball-sized hail, passed through the Naplate and Ottawa.

Eighteen buildings, including a nursing home, were destroyed and dozens more were damaged in Naplate.

In Ottawa, two people died -- 32-year-old David Johnson and his father-in-law Wayne Tuntland died from a falling tree.

In the nights and the days that followed the tornado, people from all walks of life -- first responders, utility crews and thousands of volunteers -- banded together to begin the rebuilding process.

The rebuilding continues to this day but most of it is done and all of it without government relief funds.