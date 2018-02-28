Suburban teen fighting to stay in US granted asylum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A suburban teen who was fighting to stay in the United States was granted asylum at her last hearing in front of an immigration judge on Wednesday.

Maryori Urbina Contreras, 17, was born in Honduras. She and her family, as well as immigration activists, prayed that she would be able to stay in the U.S. instead of been sent back to Honduras due to the violence.

A judge granted her asylum on Wednesday. She will now be allowed to stay in the country and is free from worry. She said she wants to go to college and become a registered nurse.

Urbina Contreras has been living in Waukegan, Ill., with her mother and two younger sisters for four years. She came to America alone, trying to reunited with her mother who left her behind in Honduras with her aunt when she was just eight months.

She told the judge how she spent 15 days walking, hitchhiking and riding buses by herself to make it to this country because she was fearful of gangs in her homeland.

She talked about an incident when she was 13 when she was robbed at gunpoint while in a taxi on her way to school, and having witnessed a murder.

She also said she was almost abducted by gang members who also robbed her aunt’s home. She fears if she is sent back to Honduras, she will be forced into prostitution or even killed.

Urbina Contreras didn't qualify for the DACA program because she arrived in the country after 2007.