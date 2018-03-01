Burglar fatally stabs dog, then falls asleep in West Town residence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A burglar broke into a home on the city's West Side, and fatally stabbed the homeowner's dog.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Maypole Avenue in the West Town neighborhood.

The home invader broke in through a second-floor window. Police say the man was then confronted by the dog, so he stabbed the 12-year-old Pit bull.

He then remained inside the home, and fell asleep.

The homeowner, Joseph Sneed, returned home to find the dog dead, and a man stretched out on an upstairs bed in shorts and loafers.

Sneed said he's had the Pit bull, Carmela, since she was a puppy.

Police took the man into custody. Charges are pending.