Gubernatorial candidates to make their case as March primary looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — There's another showdown in the Democratic primary for governor Thursday, when the candidates face off during a 90-minute forum at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

After a long race, the March 20 primary is finally in sight and JB Pritzker, Daniel Biss and Chris Kennedy remain in the top tier. A new poll shows Pritzker with a double-digit lead over Biss. Kennedy comes in third, but one-fourth of voters remain undecided.

It has been a sprint to the finish line for the candidates. Every day, the hopefuls pack their schedules with events and fundraising calls. Those calls are paying off for Biss, who today announced he raised more than $2 million in January and February. He needs the funds to keep up with billionaire Pritzker, who has pumped $56 million of his fortune — or $171,000 a day — into his bid.

This week, Pritzker is highlighting late endorsements from Chicago newspapers, unions and suburban mayors. Kennedy also has new endorsement but this week he tried to shine a spotlight on misconduct in state politics by unveiling a plan to combat sexual harassment.