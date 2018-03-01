Plainfield Central H.S. student arrested for threatening school

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — Police arrested a student for threatening a shooting at Plainfield Central High School.

The school reported the threat to police.

Investigators say the student admitted to making those statements.

He did not have a weapon when he was arrested.

He’s now charged with a felony for disorderly conduct.

In a statement, Plainfield police said they “take all alleged threats seriously and investigate them to the fullest extent. After so many tragic incidents across our country, we cannot afford to take these matters lightly or fail to hold people accountable for their actions.”

The arrest comes two weeks after 17 people were shot and killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida