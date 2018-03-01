× YMCA child care workers stage 1-day strike across Chicago

CHICAGO — Nearly 130 child care workers are staging a one-day strike today at 10 YMCA locations across Chicago.

The Service Employees International Union of Illinois and Indiana (SEIU) says many of the workers are paid poverty level wages.

They allege workers have experienced unfair labor practices on the job, including threats of retaliation for taking part in union actions.

In a statement, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago says it’s committed to a fair and productive negotiation process with the union and will continue its best efforts to reach an agreement.