CHICAGO — All local lanes are blocked on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway after a body was found on the roadway.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, Illinois State Police say a body was found on the southbound Dan Ryan at 33rd Street.

All local lanes are blocked at this time. The southbound Dan Ryan ramp to 31st is closed, as is the Chinatown Feed ramp.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.