CHICAGO--Potholes are an annual late winter rite of spring in Chicago, as is the rush to fill them.

Crews from the Chicago Dept. of Transportation have patched rough 100,000 potholes since the snow melted, according to CDOT officials.

Drivers and residents are encouraged to call 311 or visit the city's website to report potholes.

The city says the average wait time for pothole repair is three days.