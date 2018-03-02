Gun fired at Water Tower Place; police search for teens involved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A shooting inside Water Tower Place prompted a huge police presence on Michigan Avenue Friday night.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on the seventh floor.

"We heard banging. We didn't know what was going on until we heard the news shots had been fired," said shopper Ava Tindel.

Chicago police say two groups of teens got into an argument in the common area hallway inside the mall.

"Sometime during that dispute, one individual pulled out a gun fired it into the ground," said. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. "There are no injuries or property damage at this time."

While police arrived on the scene quickly, the individuals involved fled. According to scanner traffic, some of the teens may have gotten onto a bus, the others exiting through the subway.

Shoppers and employees say it was a scary situation.

"The cops were telling people to run because they didn't know if he was in the back. They were still trying to look for him," employee Jake Gonzalez said.

"It was tense, chaos. People were running, police with guns running around," said employee Saleha Siddiqui.

SWAT cleared the building within a half hour and the mall remained open, police saying it is safe for shoppers.

"We will have additional patrols down here tonight to make sure everything is OK. We are confident it was an isolated incident," Johnson said.

Johnson says he's confident with all the video surveillance inside the mall and exits that they will be able to identify the person who fired this weapon.