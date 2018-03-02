Man killed in fiery 7-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway identified

ELMHURST, Ill. — All lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway are back open in Elmhurst after a fatal crash that killed one man and injured two other people.

The fiery seven-car crash, involving three tractor-trailers and four other vehicles, happened around 2 p.m. Thursday on I-290 near Saint Charles Road.

The man killed has been identified as Christopher Follett, 37, of Munster, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two other people were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Several other people refused treatment at the scene, according to an Illinois State trooper.

The wreckage kept lanes closed until early Friday morning.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.