Woman killed, 2 injured, including firefighter, in South Austin fire

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and two people were injured in an apartment fire on the West Side.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of West Chicago Avenue on the first floor of a building in the South Austin neighborhood.

A woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man, who may be the woman's husband, is in the hospital in serious to critical condition

A firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

A cat was also rescued from the burning building, and another is still missing.

At least 11 people were displaced by the fire.

There were no working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.