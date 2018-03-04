Brian Bedo talks Loyola, Bulls, and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over a generation of baseball fans have come and gone from Chicago and never seen Loyola reach the top Division I men's basketball tournament.

That ended on Sunday, when the Ramblers captured the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship with a win over Illinois State.

It was the perfect time to have Brian Bedo on the show. Having called games in the MVC with Bradley, the play-by-play broadcaster discussed the incredible run by the Ramblers from their upset of Florida to the victory over the Redbirds in St. Louis.

Along with discussing that with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman , he also discussed the Bulls' end of their first rebuilding season and the Cubs. You can watch him discuss all of those topics in the video above or below.