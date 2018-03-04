FeedonThis: Sports Feed can have an awards show, too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If the movies can have a big award show on Sunday, then Sports Feed can too.

We'll it wasn't quite the production that was put on in Los Angles at The Oscars for the best in film, but Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman decided to hand out some sports awards in the spirit of the big night in entertainment.

The "Sports Feed Oscars" gave some awards to those in Chicago sports over the past year, from best performance to even comparing a team to one of the nominees for best picture.

Those awards are part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NFL Combine was in full swing in Indianapolis this weekend and there were a number of storylines to go with the athletes.

Oh, and there was a rumor of a talked about trade with big implications on the Bears.

You can watch Josh and Jarrett's discussion in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile Loyola is heading to their first NCAA Tournament in 33 years after besting the field in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Jarrett and Josh discuss the significance of the season and the trip to the "Big Dance" in the video above.