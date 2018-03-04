Police: Suspects fled after armed carjacking led to chase, crash on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for two people who they say carjacked a woman at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side, led police on a chase and crashed into parked cars three miles away before fleeing the scene.

A 48-year-old woman was parking her 2007 Honda Civic in the 5900 block of West Giddings just after midnight on Sunday when a person knocked on her window.

The person outside the car pulled out a gun, police say, and ordered the woman and her 35-year-old male passenger to get out of the car. After a second person got in, the pair drove off.

Moments later, officers saw a vehicle that looked like the stolen car and they chased it, ultimately crashing into some empty parked cars in the 4600 block of North Central Park before running away.

Juan Rodriguez got a terrible surprise when he walked out of his apartment: his fiancee`s white PT Cruiser smashed between two other cars, with a note from police on the windshield.

"Definitely not the way I wanted to start my Sunday," Rodriguez said. "I was wondering why the guy behind me parked completely on my bumper. Then I noticed his bumper was also shattered.'

Despite all the property damage, police say no one was hurt.

"Stuff like this usually can be frustrating to me but at this point, like I said, it`s really not much I can do. I can either cry about it or take care of it," Rodriguez said.

No one is in custody.