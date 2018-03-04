Three teens wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO —Three teens were shot on the 4800 block of w. Rice on the West Side Sunday evening, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The group was standing on a sidewalk in the South Austin neighborhood around 7 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police. The 13-year-old girl was wounded in the upper leg, the 13-year-old boy was hit in the left ankle, and the 14-year-old girl was shot in the upper thigh.

All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. Area North detectives are investigating.

Police have no information on the suspects, and don’t have anyone in custody yet.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.