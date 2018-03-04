Workers, customers shocked when suburban Carson’s closes unexpectedly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATTESON, Ill. — Shoppers and workers were left disappointed after a Carson's department store unexpectedly closed Sunday.

“It’s very shocking because I knew the news awhile ago they were closing some Carson's, but this was not one that was on the list,” shopper Helen Warren said.

At a meeting Friday morning, 162 Carson’s employees were told the store was closing, effective immediately. The store located right next to the now-demolished Lincoln Mall is one of the few department stores still left in the area. Toys"R"Us, Target and Best Buy have also shuttered or are closing down.

Lots of shoppers say they were disappointed to hear the news.

“I can’t believe Carson's is actually closing. This is like one of my stores," local business owner Larry Roberts said. "I think it’s bad for the community."

Village officials say they are disappointed they didn’t get more notice about the closure, which also amounts to about $800,000 in lost tax revenue.

In a letter to its employees, Carson’s says nobody is being laid off. They say they will find their workers permanent positions at other stores in the weeks to come.

There have been no filings to indicate the store was on the chopping block, according to WGN's Meghan Dwyer.