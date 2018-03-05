Chicago faith leaders support DACA recipients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Today is the deadline President Donald Trump set for Congress to act on legislation to help DACA recipients.

A federal judge put a temporary halt on the deadline but activists say The White House and lawmakers need to enact permanent immigration reform.

Faith leaders in Chicago today showed their support for the immigrant community with a rally outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office at 101 W. Congress Parkway.

More than 100 members of different faiths marched from a nearby church to the ICE agency's Chicago office.

Six months ago, lawmakers promised to have a solution for DACA in place.

But now the March 5th deadline has come and still nothing.

The next government funding deadline is March 23rd and some lawmakers are suggesting they’ll try to get a deal by then.

Dreamers and their supporters say they’ll keep making their voices heard.