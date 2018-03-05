Police officer lawsuit against city of Aurora moving forward

AURORA, Ill. — A lawsuit by seven police officers against the city of Aurora is moving forward.

The officers filed suit after an official sent their addresses, phone numbers and other personnel records to an alleged gang leader they helped put behind bars for an 88-year sentence.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports the information was sent in response to an open-records request.

Some of the officers have installed home security systems, or even moved to ensure their family’s safety.

The judge said the government can be liable in circumstances when it creates a danger.