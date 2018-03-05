Police searching for Lakeview home invasion suspect

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man wanted in a brutal home invasion in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said the suspect stole a Ventra card on Feb. 25 when he broke into a home in the 900 block of West George Street and tied up the person inside.

Police said the man used the Ventra card at a CTA Brown Line stop shortly after the home invasion.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 40s, about 6 feet 3 inches and 240 pounds. Officials said he was wearing a green colored wool cap, green colored parka, blue jeans and tan work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.