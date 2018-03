Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was groped overnight on an inbound CTA Blue Line train.

The incident happened just before midnight Sunday between Irving Park and Addison.

The woman was on the train when a man sitting behind her, reached out and grabbed her inappropriately.

She woman got off the train at Addison and reported the incident to police.

She wasn't injured.

No one has been arrested yet.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.