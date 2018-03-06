Bears apply the transition tag to cornerback Kyle Fuller: Report

LAKE FOREST – The Bears didn’t go as far as they couldto retain the services of Kyle Fuller, but they’re not going to let him go without a fight.

Per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have placed the transition tag on the cornerback instead of the franchise tag before the league’s 3 PM deadline to do so.

A surprise: The #Bears are going to apply the transition tag to CB Kyle Fuller, sources say. With their cap situation, they can match any offer that would come in. This keeps a top talent at a key position on the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2018

This means that the Bears can offer a one-year contract to Fuller that is the average of the top ten cornerback salaries in the NFL. This also allows the team to match any deal that Fuller is offered by another franchise while at the same time retaining the right to elect not to sign him.

While the Bears are still hopeful to strike a long-term deal with Fuller, the cornerback would get a one-year, $12.97 million deal for the 2018 season.

Fuller just finished his fourth year with the Bears and third season on the field since he missed the entire 2016 season due to injury. A first round draft pick in 2014, Fuller finished 2017 with a career-high 69 tackles and 22 passes defended along with two interceptions.