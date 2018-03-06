× Jonathan Toews completes quite a day with an overtime winner for the Blackhawks

CHICAGO – Visits like this are not uncommon for athletes today, but it doesn’t make it any less special.

Especially for Jonathan Toews, who got a chance to spend some time with 12-year old Mason Berg during the child’s Make-A-Wish visit to the United Center for morning skate on Tuesday.

That included a snapshot moment around center ice, when he playfully took off the gloves and pretended to fight the child. The video was one of the most popular in the NHL on Tuesday and provided a break for the captain during a rough season for his team.

Cuteness Alert: @JonathanToews playfully drops the gloves with @MakeAWish kid Mason Berg during his day with the @NHLBlackhawks at morning skate at the @UnitedCenter. Cool moment. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SjnoVZdLSu — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 6, 2018

“Kids like him that come out with a smile on their face, it just doesn’t seem like there is anything that could make them unhappy or throw them off their day,” said Toews of Berg. “A kid like him puts it all into perspective.”

It certainly put a smile on Mason’s face Monday morning, and Toews returned the favor to him and others that attended Foundation Night on the West Side.

Just nine seconds into the overtime session against Colorado, Toews scored the game-winning goal for the Blackhawks in a 2-1 victory that gives them three-straight wins at the United Center.

The 18th goal of the year for the captain came off quick start to the extra session, as Duncan Keith fed Patrick Kane along the boards on the right side of the goal then slid it over to Toews, who buried the shot for the game-winner. It was the first goal for the Blackhawks since the first period, when Erik Gustafsson celebrated his new two-year contract extension with his second goal of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon tied the score in the second period for the Avalanche and both goaltenders kept their opponents off the scoreboard for the rest of regulation. J.F. Berube stopped 33 Colorado shots to force an extra session where Toews played the hero for the second time in the span of eight hours.

Leave it to the captain to provide a pair of moments that brought some needed positivity and perspective.