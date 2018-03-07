× AT&T to add 500 jobs to Chicago call center

CHICAGO — AT&T is expected to formally announce the addition of 500 jobs to a call center in Chicago.

The center is located in the Horner Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

It was recently renovated for the company’s growing broadband, video and wireless services.

In December, AT&T laid off 600 workers across the Midwest.

Most of those positions were with the company’s landline service, which will be discontinued.

The new positions start at $18 an hour.