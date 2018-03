Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The CTA is getting ready to knock down buildings in Lakeview to make way for a "flyover" project.

Ten buildings are set to be bulldozed by the Chicago Cubs Opening Day on April 9.

Eventually, 14 buildings will make way for the elevated bypass to improve service on the North Side.

The new section of track will send the Brown line over the Red and Purple lines north of the Belmont station, allowing CTA to run more trains during rush hour.