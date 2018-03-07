Michelle Bruton talks about the Bears 2018 offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Franchise/Transition Tag deadline has come and gone and indeed the Bears made a move to keep Kyle Fuller.

But that certainly won't be the only major move that Ryan Pace makes over the coming months to attempt to get the Bears on track in his fourth season as general managers. In fact, a number of them will be needed if the team hopes to end a playoff drought that's nearing a decade.

Possible moves they could make was part of Michelle Bruton's NFL discussion with Jarrett Payton on Wednesday's Sports Feed. The editor discussed possible free agent and draft options for the team along with a flurry of trades made in the league on Wednesday.

You can watch Michelle's segments on Wednesday's show in the video above or below.