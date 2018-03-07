Paul M. Banks joins Sports Feed to talk College Basketball on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the NCAA Tournament approaches, there is one men's basketball team in Illinois that has their spot locked up in the NCAA Tournament. Barring an incredible run by DePaul in the Big East tournament, that will probably be it.

The Loyola Ramblers are dancing for the first time in 33 years after a memorable season where they won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament title. Meanwhile Illinois and Northwestern are on the sidelines after a forgettable season in the Big Ten.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net was back on Sports Feed to discuss those teams along with others in the NCAA Tournament with Jarrett Payton. He also discussed his first trip to "Tobacco Road" in North Carolina and gave a quick preview of the Chicago Fire's 2018 season as well.

To watch Paul's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.