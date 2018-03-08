18-year-old shot in neck while driving just blocks away from police station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting overnight just blocks away from a police station on the North Side.

The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Berwyn Avenue in the Budlong Woods neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the back of the neck when he tried to drive around people pushing a stalled vehicle, police say.

The victim then crashed into a light pole. He was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital but transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

The people who were pushing the vehicle fled after the shooting.

A Chicago police station is just three blocks away from where the shooting took place.

No suspects are in custody. Area police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.