Cat Garcia discusses Cubs & White Sox Spring Training so far on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The games are getting to around the halfway point in the Cactus League as Opening Day approaches at the end of the month.

It's helping to build some excitement for the players on the Cubs and the White Sox as they continue through the grind of Spring Training games and workouts which will end up spanning nearly six weeks in Arizona.

Cat Garcia of WLS-AM has followed both teams over the past few weeks during Spring Training and she discussed both squads on Thursday's Sports Feed on CLTV. She discussed a number of storylines for both squads as they approach their March 29th opening day.

To watch Cat's segments on Thursday's show by clicking on the video above or below.