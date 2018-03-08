× In his first Spring Training start for the White Sox, Luis Robert provides a memorable moment

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – During the course of building a team, there are little moments here and there that provide markers to be remembered in the future.

One that happens in the later Spring, Summer, and the Fall are the ones that can be remembered forever, but even in Spring Training there are glimmers of hope that could indicate what’s to come for a franchise.

Wednesday could be one of the those moments for the White Sox, who saw one of their young power hitters deliver during his first start this spring in Arizona.

The video you’ve all been waiting for: The Luis Robert GRAND SLAM. #NextSox pic.twitter.com/dsod1HQfBs — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 8, 2018

With the bases loaded in the eighth inning against the Reds, Luis Robert clubbed a Grand Slam out into the lawn in left field at Goodyear Ballpark. The homer has been the talk of White Sox fans the past 24 hours as the team won a 14-12 offensive slugfest against Cincinnati.

A native of Cuba who joined the White Sox in 2017 with a deal that included a $26 million signing bonus, Robert is one of the most coveted prospects in the White Sox rebuild that began following the 2016. He along with Eloy Jimenez, Luis Alexander Basabe, and Micker Adolfo are hoped to be part of the team’s outfield for the next decade and part of a growing young core of talent.

Robert’s Grand Slam was his third hit in ten Spring Training at bats in 2018 and represented his four RBIs in the Cactus League.