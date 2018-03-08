Man threatened with can of mace, robbed while inside his Chicago hotel room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 47-year-old man was robbed at a Near North hotel after two people came to his door with a can of mace.

It robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Conrad Chicago hotel on East Erie Street.

The man told police he heard an unexpected knock on his hotel room door, and went to see who it was.

A man and woman displayed a can of mace and announced the robbery.

The victim says he gave them his cash, and they left without using the mace.

The pair fled the scene.

Police will examine the Conrad's surveillance cameras to try to identify the robbers.