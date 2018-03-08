× Mother sues city of Chicago over fatal police shooting of son

CHICAGO — The mother of a man who was shot and killed by Chicago police is suing the officer and the city.

Aquoness Cathery, 24, was killed during a foot chase in November of last year.

Body-cam video captured the deadly encounter, but there is missing audio and some views are obstructed.

The lawsuit claims that was intentional.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but the suit claims that Cathery did not display a gun during the chase.

The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability has not yet ruled on whether the shooting was justified.