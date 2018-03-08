× Target recalls 30,000 pairs of kids’ jeans

Target is recalling a popular line of kid’s clothes due to reports of lacerations.

The store is recalling 30,000 pairs of its Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans due to metal stars, decorating the bottoms legs of the jeans, breaking loose and causing injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety commission announced Wednesday.

So far, there have been six reports of the metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.

The CPSC suggests to immediately stop wearing the jeans, and return to any Target store for a full refund.

The jeans were sold exclusively at Target stores and online at Target.com from September 2017 through November 2017.

Consumers can call Target at 800-440-0680 or go online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. They can also go to “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.