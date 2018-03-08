The Blackhawks’ future was part of James Neveau’s discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the middle of March and Blackhawks fans are already looking towards the summer.

No, not the Stanley Cup Final in June this year. A playoff appearance, barring a miraculous turnaround, isn't going to happen, and with trades at the deadline, fans are eager to see what the team will do with a number of picks in the NHL Draft.

It's an odd time for Blackhawks fans and that makes for an interesting discussion with James Neveau of NBC Chicago on Thursday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman.

He discussed a number of topics moving forward with the team as they plan to be on the sidelines for the first time in ten years.

You can watch James' segments on Thursday's show in the video above.