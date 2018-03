Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people have been seriously injured in a fire on Chicago's Southeast Side Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. in a building that houses seven apartments at 10520 S. Ewing Ave.

Fire officials say one person was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and another person was transported to Trinity Hospital in serious condition. A third person refused treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.