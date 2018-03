Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- A shooting at a bar in Joliet killed one person and wounded another.

55 year-old Patrick K. Gleason, of Crest Hill, is accused of opening fire at Izzy's Bar at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

The bartender was killed, and the bar owner's son was critically wounded during the struggle with the suspect.

Brave customers jumped into action and restrained the suspect until police arrived.

No word on a motive.

Charges are pending.