Man shot while driving on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO — A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway had traffic backed up for miles overnight.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday on the outbound Eisenhower between Cicero and Laramie avenues.

A man was driving a silver Sedan when he was shot in the leg. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting caused a big backup on the outbound side of the expressway as police examined the scene — looking for shell casings and other evidence.

The Eisenhower has since reopened.

No one has been arrested.

Police do not know at this time whether it was a targeted or random shooting.