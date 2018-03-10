Child, 3, accidentally shoots cousin, 9, in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO – A 3-year-old accidentally shot her cousin in the arm in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The child shot her 9-year-old cousin on the third floor of an apartment building on the 3200 block of West Fulton Avenue Saturday morning.

The girl was taken to Rush Medical Center and then transferred to Stroger Hospital. She is reportedly in stable condition. The child’s mother is at the ER with the child.

Officials said the weapon was found by the 3-year-old at the home.

No one is in custody. The incident is under investigation.