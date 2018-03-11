1 dead after rollover crash on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – One woman is dead and other person was injured after a rollover crash on the city’s South Side.

A 25-year-old woman died after a crash that happened after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 700 block of West 69th Street in Englewood.

The woman and a 36-year-old man were pinned inside an SUV after it struck a parked SUV, a tree and a building at a high speed.

The man who is now in critical condition at Christ Hospital with severe injuries to his arms, head and shoulders. He was unconscious when first responders got to him.

The incident is under investigation.