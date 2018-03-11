Kenny McReynolds and Joey Meyer breakdown the 2018 NCAA Tourney brackets on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's that Sunday that everyone in College Basketball starts talking about back in October when practices get underway.

We'll it finally arrived in 2018 on Sundays as the 68 qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament were officially announced. Some knew they were getting in already while others had to sweat it out for either a week, a few days, or even a few hours on Sunday.

As we've done in the past, Sports Feed devoted most of the show to the release of the brackets, which included Loyola for the first time since 1985. Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur took a look at that South Region along with the Midwest, East, and West with Kenny McReynolds and Joey Meyer.

They talked about the team that could surprise and ones that will have to show them something as the "Road to San Antonio" begins later this week. To watch their discussion on each bracket, watch the entire discussion in the videos above or below.