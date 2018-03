ELGIN, Ill. — All lanes are blocked on westbound Jame Addams after a police-involved shooting.

The shooting happened after 3 a.m. Monday on I-90 near Elgin.

Only one lane is blocked on eastbound I-90, but all westbound lanes are blocked from Beverly to Dundee.

Elgin police and Illinois State Police are on the scene investigating.

Police have not yet released details about the shooting. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.