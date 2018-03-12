Arraignment today for man charged in murder of CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Today is arraignment day for the man charged with killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.

Shomari Legghette was indicted last week on more than 50 counts, including murder and gun charges.

The four-time felon is expected to enter his plea hours from now.

Cmdr. Bauer, 53, was shot multiple times on February 13 outside the Thompson Center after he spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect, the city's police superintendent said. Bauer "saw the offender and engaged in an armed physical confrontation," Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

Bauer had been on the police force 31 years. He's the first Chicago officer to be killed in seven-years, and the highest ranking officer to be killed in decades.