Blackhawks honor gold medalists Kendall Coyne and Alex Rigsby at the United Center

CHICAGO – It was a great day in a number of ways Sunday at the United Center.

After all, the Blackhawks scored one of the bigger wins of a sub-par season when they scored two goals in the final four minutes to knock off the Bruins 3-1.

For some, however, the best moment of the night came before the teams ever dropped the puck.

Kendall Coyne and Alex Rigsby getting quite the welcome from fans and the #Blackhawks 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/nF4lTaXFeT — Scott King (@ScottKingMedia) March 11, 2018

Team USA gold medalists Kendall Coyne and Alex Rigsby were honored before the game for their triumph during the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. It was the first gold medal for the United States Women’s Hockey team since 1998.

Coyne is an Oak Lawn native while Rigsby hails from Downers Grove, and each got a hero’s welcome from the crowd as they skated on the ice with uniforms, pads, and their gold medals around their neck. Both then participated in a ceremonial puck drop with the Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and the Bruins’ Brian Gionta.

Both Coyne and Rigsby were appreciative of the opportunity by the Blackhawks on a once-in-a-lifetime morning at the United Center.

What an unbelievable honor to be introduced alongside Chicago legend, @KendallCoyne, at the @NHLBlackhawks game today! I am so grateful and humbled to be on the ice for the National Anthem, and it is something I will never forget. #TeamUSA #Blackhawks https://t.co/IV3YDdCrwA — Alex Rigsby (@aRigs33) March 12, 2018