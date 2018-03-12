Chicago area students prepare for Wednesday walkouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Students around the country, including those in the Chicago area, are preparing for Wednesday's school walkouts in support of March for Our Lives.

Each school district is handling the planned protests in a different way.

For student leaders at Glenbrook North High School, the road to a walkout they say was paved in mixed messages.

"We were under one impression and suddenly it was flipped on everyone so it was a difficult situation that we were in," Zoe Shiman, a student, said.

At first, they said District 225 supported a walkout out, until an email was sent out on Friday afternoon email that said in part, "While the district recognized freedom of expression, walking out of a classroom will be considered an unexcused absence, that no credit would be given to missed worked and teachers wouldn't have to replicate missed class activities."

The unexpected email threw students a curveball.

"Our main goal is to come together in solidarity of the victims. To not create the political message," Shiman said.

WGN News checked several local districts.

Aurora East will not allow the walkout, but will have indoor activities while Aurora West will allow their students to walkout onto the football field for its demonstration.

Plainfield 202 will allow its students to walkout but with the condition that students meet with legislators after school to move the issue forward.

A number of schools in Lake County will allow the walkout, with consideration given to safety including Libertyville High School and Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.

The state's largest district, CPS is handling the walkouts on a school by school basis, but won't allow staff members to help in planning any student-led walkouts. Students who don't return after a walkout will be marked unexcused.