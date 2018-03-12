DePaul students, alums call for firing of athletic director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – There is growing frustration at DePaul University over the dismal Blue Demon’s men’s basketball team. A group of students and alums are saying it’s time for change at the top of the athletic program and are calling for the athletic director’s firing.

The men’s team suffered another losing season and will be watching the NCAA tournament from home for the 14th year in a row.

The steady decline of the school’s once vaunted basketball program is a story that Jonathan Bellew and the reporters at the DePaulia, the university’s student newspaper, have been following closely.

The student newspaper is running an editorial calling for the firing of Athletic Director Jean Lenti Ponsetto, a member of Chicago’s famed Lenti family, the sister of the legendary Mount Carmel High School coach.

“Over the decades, you’ve seen this clear regression – and a lot of people blame Ponsetto for three hires basically, what people point at where she has failed spectacularly,” Shane Rene, student newspaper sports editor, said.

Alums are just as upset. A group of concerned DePaul fans took out a full page ad in the Sunday s Chicago Sun-Times blaming Ponsetto for overseeing 233 losses and 11 losing seasons.

“Our position is that we are absolutely asking DePaul to hold the athletic department responsible and for her to resign,” Matt Martinez, concerned DePaul alum, said.

A 2012 DePaul graduate, Matt Martinez paid for the ad through a GoFundMe campaign.

“What’s been most disheartening is over the last decade plus, we’ve seen an administration that continues to make strange moves, to push out the voice of those who care about DePaul basketball, and really don’t care about fielding a competitive team,” Martinez said.

The university responded to the Sun-Times ad:

“Fans and students are entitled to voice their opinions, but not everyone may agree with it. Our men’s basketball team is a fine group of student-athletes who are terrific ambassadors for our university. All of our student-athletes make us proud every day with their many accomplishments — both in athletic competitions and in the classroom.’’

But back at the student newspaper, the story is a campus calling for accountability from the athletic director.

“If your flagship program is not performing as a billboard for the university, then that’s a problem,” Rene said.

Ponsetto’s accomplishments include success in other sports like soccer, softball and tennis and the building of the new Wintrust Arena as reasons she should keep her job.

So far, there’s no indication that the university is ready to make a change.

The school's public relations office issued the following statement: