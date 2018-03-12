Mark Carman joins Sports Feed on “Selection Monday”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After months of wondering, a few hours of waiting, and about 15 minutes of tense anticipation, the participants are set for this year's March Madness.

With 68 possible choices for the National Championships, fans are starting fill in their brackets for what they believe could happen over the next couple of weeks across the country. That includes the Loyola Ramblers, who are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1985.

Mark Carman of WGN Radio and Fansided discussed how he might fill out his bracket on Sports Feed on Monday night. He also discussed the Bulls and Bears with Josh Frydman on the show which you can watch in the video above or below.